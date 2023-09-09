On Saturday, Evan Longoria (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .226 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 64), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has driven in a run in 18 games this season (28.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .250 AVG .200 .297 OBP .287 .500 SLG .389 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 36/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings