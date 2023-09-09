Gabriel Moreno vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .280 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (52 of 90), with at least two hits 25 times (27.8%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.309
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.305
|.389
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|34/11
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
