The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .280 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (52 of 90), with at least two hits 25 times (27.8%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .309 AVG .250 .354 OBP .305 .389 SLG .436 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 34/11 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings