On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (95 of 132), with multiple hits 36 times (27.3%).
  • In 21 games this year, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 46 games this year (34.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 64 games this season (48.5%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 66
.301 AVG .250
.378 OBP .334
.498 SLG .469
27 XBH 27
9 HR 13
30 RBI 43
44/30 K/BB 52/31
3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Steele (16-3) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
