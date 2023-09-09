On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (95 of 132), with multiple hits 36 times (27.3%).

In 21 games this year, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 46 games this year (34.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 64 games this season (48.5%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .301 AVG .250 .378 OBP .334 .498 SLG .469 27 XBH 27 9 HR 13 30 RBI 43 44/30 K/BB 52/31 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings