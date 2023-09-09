Ketel Marte vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (95 of 132), with multiple hits 36 times (27.3%).
- In 21 games this year, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 46 games this year (34.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this season (48.5%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.301
|AVG
|.250
|.378
|OBP
|.334
|.498
|SLG
|.469
|27
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|43
|44/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (16-3) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
