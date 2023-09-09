Based on our computer projections, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks will beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks when the two teams match up at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-18.5) 57.1 North Dakota 38, Northern Arizona 19

Lumberjacks vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 55.0 7.0 55.0 7.0 -- -- Northern Arizona 3.0 38.0 -- -- 3.0 38.0

