Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will clash with the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Tulane?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulane 33, Ole Miss 26
- The Rebels have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- This is the first time Tulane will play as an underdog this season.
- The Green Wave have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulane (+7)
- So far in 2023, Tulane is unbeaten against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (66.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 110 points per game, 43.5 points more than the total of 66.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Ole Miss
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|28
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
