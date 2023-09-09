The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) host the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 73 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Tulane is compiling 436 total yards per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FBS on defense (265 total yards given up per game).

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Ole Miss Tulane 667 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (62nd) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (36th) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (76th) 524 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (36th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 334 yards (334 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 60 yards on 13 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Tre Harris has hauled in six receptions for 133 yards (133 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has put up a 111-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on six targets.

Kyirin Heath has a total of 48 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 294 yards on 14-of-15 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 39 yards.

Makhi Hughes has run for 41 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson paces his squad with 106 receiving yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has caught four passes and compiled 96 receiving yards (96 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Brazzell II has racked up 53 reciving yards (53 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or Tulane gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.