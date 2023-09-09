Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Cubs.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

In 61 of 106 games this year (57.5%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 106), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (34.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 32 of 106 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 38 .266 AVG .228 .309 OBP .310 .406 SLG .398 7 XBH 12 1 HR 4 13 RBI 17 15/3 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 7

