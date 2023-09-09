According to our computer projection model, the USC Trojans will take down the Stanford Cardinal when the two teams play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

USC vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+29.5) Over (70) USC 38, Stanford 33

USC Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 99.0% chance to win.

The Trojans have one win against the spread this year.

USC has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.

Two Trojans games (out of two) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 70 points, 5.0 higher than the average total in USC games this season.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinal have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

Stanford games this season have averaged an over/under of 54.5 points, 15.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Trojans vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 61.0 21.0 61.0 21.0 -- -- Stanford 37.0 24.0 -- -- 37.0 24.0

