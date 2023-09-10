Alek Thomas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 50 of 97 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.6%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.1%).
- In 33 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.306
|OBP
|.250
|.439
|SLG
|.331
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|10
|33/8
|K/BB
|40/8
|2
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
