The Washington Commanders (0-0) will play the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 38 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Commanders' upcoming matchup against Cardinals, see the page below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cardinals vs Commanders on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Cardinals were winning after the first quarter in four games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders had the lead five times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Washington averaged 2.9 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 3.8 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Cardinals averaged 7.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 8.7 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

The Commanders won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times in 17 games last season.

Washington averaged 5.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

The Cardinals averaged 2.9 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.9 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, Washington averaged 4.2 points scored on offense (19th-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 4.7 points (19th-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 6.4 points on offense (11th-ranked) and gave up an average of seven points on defense (24th-ranked).

Last season, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Washington averaged 5.6 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it surrendered an average of 6.2 points in the fourth quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Cardinals vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals were winning after the first half in five games last season, trailed after the first half in 11 games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

On offense, the Cardinals averaged 9.5 points in the first half (22nd-ranked) last season. They surrendered 13.1 points on average in the first half (28th-ranked) on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders had the lead eight times (6-2 in those games) last season, were behind six times (1-5), and were tied three times (1-1-1).

In the first half, Washington averaged 8.8 points scored on offense last season (27th-ranked). It gave up an average of 9.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second half in three games last year, were outscored in the second half in 12 games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 9.4 points in the second half last season. On defense, they gave up 13.9 points on average in the second half.

Last season, the Commanders won the second half in eight games (4-4 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (4-3), and they tied the second half in two games (0-1-1).

In the second half last year, Washington averaged 9.8 points on offense. It gave up an average of 10.9 points on defense in the second half.

Rep the Commanders or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.