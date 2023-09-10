The Arizona Cardinals' (0-0) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Washington Commanders (0-0) currently includes four players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 from FedExField.

The Cardinals' record was 4-13 in 2022, and they did not make the playoffs. They scored 20 points per game on offense (21st in the NFL) while giving up 26.4 per contest on defense (31st).

The Commanders finished 8-8-1 a year ago and failed to make the postseason. They scored 18.9 points per game (24th in the league) while conceding 20.2 (seventh).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Out Zach Ertz TE Knee Questionable Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Terry McLaurin WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Dax Milne WR Groin Out Chase Young DE Neck Out James Smith-Williams DE Oblique Questionable Benjamin St-Juste CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Commanders or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Season Insights (2022)

Offensively, the Cardinals ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL last season (26.4 points allowed per game), Arizona played better offensively, ranking 21st in the NFL by putting up 20 points per game.

Offensively, the Cardinals ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).

Arizona ranked 22nd in run offense (110.2 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (118.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (27th in NFL) last season, the Cardinals' -5 turnover margin ranked 26th in the league.

Cardinals vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-7)

Commanders (-7) Moneyline: Commanders (-300), Cardinals (+240)

Commanders (-300), Cardinals (+240) Total: 38 points

Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.