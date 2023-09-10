The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights (2022)

The Cardinals averaged 20 points per game last year, comparable to the 20.2 the Commanders allowed.

The Cardinals averaged only 18.9 more yards per game (323.5) than the Commanders gave up per outing (304.6) last season.

Last year Arizona racked up 110.2 rushing yards per game, just 3.1 fewer yards than Washington allowed per contest (113.3).

The Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Commanders forced (18).

Cardinals Away Performance (2022)

The Cardinals' average points scored in road games a season ago (20.5) was higher than their overall average (20). But their average points conceded on the road (23.9) was lower than overall (26.4).

On the road, the Cardinals accumulated 321.6 yards per game and gave up 301.3. That was less than they gained (323.5) and allowed (348.9) overall.

Arizona's average yards passing in road games (217.3) was higher than its overall average (213.3). And its average yards allowed on the road (180.8) was lower than overall (230.3).

The Cardinals' average yards rushing away from home (104.4) were lower than their overall average (110.2). But their average yards allowed in road games (120.5) were higher than overall (118.6).

The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (31.1%) and defense (38.3%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 35.2% and 42.9%, respectively.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Washington - FOX 9/17/2023 New York - FOX 9/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco - FOX

