The Arizona Cardinals are in action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at FedExField versus the Washington Commanders.

Several of the top contributors for the Commanders and the Cardinals will have player props on the table for this matchup if you are looking to place player prop bets.

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +750

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Pascal - - - Zach Ertz - - - James Conner - 58.5 (0) - Joshua Dobbs - - - Geoff Swaim - - - Marquise Brown - - - Greg Dortch - - - Keaontay Ingram - - - Rondale Moore - - - Trey McBride - - - Michael Wilson - - - Emari Demercado - - -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds John Bates - - - Dyami Brown - - - Jahan Dotson - - 44.5 (0) Antonio Gibson - 31.5 (0) 19.5 (0) Sam Howell 209.5 (0) 24.5 (0) - Terry McLaurin - - 53.5 (0) Dax Milne - - - Brian Robinson Jr. - 58.5 (0) - Chris Rodriguez Jr. - - - Curtis Samuel - - 22.5 (0) Logan Thomas - - 18.5 (0) Cole Turner - - -

