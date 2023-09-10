Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .268 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 139 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 56 games this season (40.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 45.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .279 AVG .258 .353 OBP .332 .550 SLG .477 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 58/29 3 SB 5

