Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .268 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 139 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.
  • In 19.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker has had an RBI in 56 games this season (40.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • In 45.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 69
.279 AVG .258
.353 OBP .332
.550 SLG .477
35 XBH 30
16 HR 14
45 RBI 46
56/27 K/BB 58/29
3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
