Best bets are available for when the Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

When is Commanders vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 28 - Cardinals 15

Washington 28 - Cardinals 15 Based on this contest's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 77.3%.

The Commanders won four of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

Washington did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -340 or shorter.

Last season, the Cardinals were the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +270 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-7)



Washington (-7) The Commanders were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.

The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Arizona won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 7 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 more points per game (38.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 46.6 points per game last season, 8.6 more than the over/under in this game.

Last season, five of the Commanders' games went over the point total.

Last year, nine Cardinals games went over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.