Best bets are available for when the Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

When is Commanders vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Washington 28 - Cardinals 15
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 77.3%.
  • The Commanders won four of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite last season (50%).
  • Washington did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -340 or shorter.
  • Last season, the Cardinals were the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
  • Last season, Arizona was at least a +270 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Washington (-7)
  • The Commanders were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.
  • The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • Arizona won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 7 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 more points per game (38.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 46.6 points per game last season, 8.6 more than the over/under in this game.
  • Last season, five of the Commanders' games went over the point total.
  • Last year, nine Cardinals games went over the point total.

