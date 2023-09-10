Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-67) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 10.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the Cubs and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (667 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule