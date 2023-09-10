How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 667 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.327 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Pfaadt has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 1-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kodai Senga
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|David Peterson
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.