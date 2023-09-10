The Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68), who are going for the series sweep, will square off with the Chicago Cubs (76-67) on Sunday, September 10 at Wrigley Field, with Brandon Pfaadt pitching for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-145).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Diamondbacks and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 45 out of the 77 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.