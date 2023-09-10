The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger and others in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .268/.342/.513 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Hendricks has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Sep. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 6.0 4 1 0 6 2 at Pirates Aug. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Aug. 20 6.1 5 1 1 3 1 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 88 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He's slashing .319/.362/.547 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has collected 156 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.342/.392 so far this year.

Hoerner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

