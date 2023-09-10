The Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs (76-67) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.27 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

