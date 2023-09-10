On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In four games this season, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.8% of his games this season, Rivera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .257 AVG .271 .280 OBP .336 .345 SLG .390 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 24/4 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings