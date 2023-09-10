The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Moreno has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 27.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 42
.309 AVG .250
.354 OBP .304
.389 SLG .438
9 XBH 15
1 HR 6
16 RBI 27
32/12 K/BB 34/11
3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.