Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .478 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

  • Peterson is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 43 walks.
  • Peterson has gotten a hit in 58 of 118 games this season (49.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (10.2%).
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (4.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peterson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (18.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 22.9% of his games this season (27 of 118), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 45
.179 AVG .262
.280 OBP .346
.279 SLG .369
7 XBH 8
3 HR 3
13 RBI 15
41/20 K/BB 36/16
8 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
