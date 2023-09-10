Jace Peterson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .478 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 43 walks.
- Peterson has gotten a hit in 58 of 118 games this season (49.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (10.2%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (4.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Peterson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (18.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 22.9% of his games this season (27 of 118), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.179
|AVG
|.262
|.280
|OBP
|.346
|.279
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|15
|41/20
|K/BB
|36/16
|8
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
