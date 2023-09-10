The September 10 matchup between the Washington Commanders (0-0) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joshua Dobbs at FedExField. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Cardinals vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Joshua Dobbs vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats Sam Howell 2 Games Played 1 58.8% Completion % 57.9% 411 (205.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 169 (169) 2 Touchdowns 1 2 Interceptions 1 44 (22) Rushing Yards (Per game) 35 (35) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last season, the Commanders were clicking on defense, with 20.2 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Washington was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 191.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Commanders were middle-of-the-road last year, ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,926 (113.3 per game).

Defensively, Washington ranked first in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was eighth (51.9%).

Cardinals Defensive Stats

Last season, the Cardinals' defense struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranked 31st in the NFL with 26.4 points allowed per contest. When it came to total yards, the team ranked 21st with 5,931 total yards allowed (348.9 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Arizona was one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (230.3 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked 28th with 29 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Cardinals allowed 2,016 rushing yards last season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they ranked 27th in the NFL with 21.

On defense, Arizona ranked 30th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 65.2%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 28th (42.9%).

