Ketel Marte -- hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 133 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.

In 21 games this year, he has homered (15.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 46 games this season (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .301 AVG .251 .378 OBP .334 .498 SLG .468 27 XBH 27 9 HR 13 30 RBI 43 44/30 K/BB 52/31 3 SB 3

