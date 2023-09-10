The Las Vegas Aces (33-6), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (9-30). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -3500 +950 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have covered 13 times in 38 games with a spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total 18 out of 38 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.