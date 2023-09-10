The Las Vegas Aces (33-6), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (9-30). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have covered 13 times in 38 games with a spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.

Phoenix has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Aces games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.

Mercury games have gone over the point total 18 out of 38 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.