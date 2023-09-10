Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Sunday's WNBA slate includes the Las Vegas Aces (33-6) in a home matchup with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Las Vegas' previous game ended in a win over Phoenix 94-73 on the road. A'ja Wilson (30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 76.5 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (18 PTS, 5 AST, 33.3 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) led the Aces, and Sug Sutton (18 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Megan Gustafson (14 PTS, 60 FG%) paced the Mercury.
Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Aces (-10000 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1600 to win)
- What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)
- What's the over/under?: 165.5
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
Mercury Season Stats
- Offensively, the Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA (76.4 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (84.5 points conceded per game).
- Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (30.8) and fifth in rebounds allowed (33.9).
- At 19 assists per game, the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12 per game).
- The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).
- In 2023 Phoenix is eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.8%).
Mercury Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (73.8). And they are giving up less at home (81.3) than away (87.9).
- Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (32.1) than on the road (29.5), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.8) than away (35.1).
- The Mercury average 0.6 more assists per game at home (19.3) than away (18.7).
- Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (15) than on the road (14.6), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (11.6) than away (12.5).
- The Mercury make more 3-pointers per game at home (6.8) than away (6.6), but have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than on the road (33.2%).
- This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (8.5). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (39.1%).
Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Mercury have been underdogs in 31 games this season and won six (19.4%) of those contests.
- The Mercury have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.
- Phoenix has beaten the spread 13 times in 38 games.
- Phoenix has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 18.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 5.9% chance of a victory for the Mercury.
