Seby Zavala vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Seby Zavala returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsSeptember 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Rangers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .155 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 32.8% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 8.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.6%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has had an RBI in 10 games this year (17.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (19.0%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.171
|AVG
|.143
|.234
|OBP
|.186
|.186
|SLG
|.396
|1
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|7
|3
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|42/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
