Seby Zavala returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsSeptember 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .155 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Zavala has picked up a hit in 32.8% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 8.6% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.6%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has had an RBI in 10 games this year (17.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (19.0%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 31
.171 AVG .143
.234 OBP .186
.186 SLG .396
1 XBH 9
0 HR 7
3 RBI 13
26/6 K/BB 42/4
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
