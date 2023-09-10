Tommy Pham vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After hitting .244 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pham has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 107), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this year (35.5%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|16
|.306
|AVG
|.215
|.385
|OBP
|.257
|.537
|SLG
|.477
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|11
|24/14
|K/BB
|21/4
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
