Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .266 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 140), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven in a run in 56 games this year (40.0%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 63 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 70 .279 AVG .254 .353 OBP .328 .550 SLG .470 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 58/29 3 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings