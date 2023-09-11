Monday's game between the New York Mets (65-77) and Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 11.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (46.1%) in those contests.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 21-32 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (669 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule