Monday's game between the New York Mets (65-77) and Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 11.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The past 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (46.1%) in those contests.
  • Arizona has a win-loss record of 21-32 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (669 total runs).
  • The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 6 Rockies W 12-5 Zach Davies vs Chris Flexen
September 7 @ Cubs W 6-2 Ryne Nelson vs Javier Assad
September 8 @ Cubs W 1-0 Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
September 9 @ Cubs W 3-2 Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
September 10 @ Cubs L 5-2 Joe Mantiply vs Kyle Hendricks
September 11 @ Mets - Zach Davies vs José Quintana
September 12 @ Mets - Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
September 13 @ Mets - Zac Gallen vs Kodai Senga
September 14 @ Mets - Merrill Kelly vs David Peterson
September 15 Cubs - Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
September 16 Cubs - Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks

