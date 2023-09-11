Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. Arizona and its opponent have finished below the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.1%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won 15 of its 36 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 144 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 37-34 28-27 47-42 51-49 24-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.