Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 669 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Davies has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.