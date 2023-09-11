How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.
- Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 669 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Davies has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 1-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-2
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jose Butto
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kodai Senga
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|David Peterson
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
