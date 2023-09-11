Pete Alonso's New York Mets (65-77) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) will clash in the series opener on Monday, September 11 at Citi Field. The contest will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (2-5, 3.00 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -130 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 44, or 55.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mets have a 28-30 record (winning 48.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 35 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 21 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

