The New York Mets (65-77) and Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Citi Field.

The probable pitchers are Jose Quintana (2-5) for the Mets and Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (2-5, 3.00 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 6.81 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Davies heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Zach Davies vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has a collective .237 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 1111 total hits and 20th in MLB play with 618 runs scored. They have the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.404) and are 11th in all of MLB with 188 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Mets this season, Davies has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

Quintana (2-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, a 1.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.259 in nine games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

