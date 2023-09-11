The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .228.

In 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%) Longoria has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.8%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.7%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .250 AVG .204 .297 OBP .288 .500 SLG .387 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 36/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings