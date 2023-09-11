On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has driven home a run in 31 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .309 AVG .248 .354 OBP .302 .389 SLG .434 9 XBH 15 1 HR 6 16 RBI 27 32/12 K/BB 34/11 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings