The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 61 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 72.2% of his games this season (96 of 133), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this year (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 64 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .301 AVG .251 .378 OBP .334 .498 SLG .468 27 XBH 27 9 HR 13 30 RBI 43 44/30 K/BB 52/31 3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings