Seby Zavala vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seby Zavala (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .165.
- In 33.9% of his 59 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Zavala has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18.6% of his games this season (11 of 59), with two or more runs three times (5.1%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|1
|.171
|AVG
|.667
|.234
|OBP
|.667
|.186
|SLG
|.667
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|26/6
|K/BB
|0/0
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Quintana (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
