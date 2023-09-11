Tommy Pham vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (63 of 108), with more than one hit 24 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (38 of 108), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.266
|AVG
|.232
|.309
|OBP
|.270
|.406
|SLG
|.493
|7
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|15/3
|K/BB
|21/4
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
