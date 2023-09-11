Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (63 of 108), with more than one hit 24 times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (38 of 108), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .266 AVG .232 .309 OBP .270 .406 SLG .493 7 XBH 9 1 HR 4 13 RBI 11 15/3 K/BB 21/4 4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings