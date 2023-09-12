Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.
- Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three away from home.
- When favored last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- In addition, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- Zaven Collins totaled one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1200
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+30000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+6600
