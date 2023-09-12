Tuesday's game that pits the New York Mets (65-78) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-7) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 46.8%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Arizona has been victorious 36 times in 77 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (673 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 7 @ Cubs W 6-2 Ryne Nelson vs Javier Assad
September 8 @ Cubs W 1-0 Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
September 9 @ Cubs W 3-2 Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
September 10 @ Cubs L 5-2 Joe Mantiply vs Kyle Hendricks
September 11 @ Mets W 4-3 Zach Davies vs José Quintana
September 12 @ Mets - Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
September 13 @ Mets - Zac Gallen vs Kodai Senga
September 14 @ Mets - Merrill Kelly vs David Peterson
September 15 Cubs - Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
September 16 Cubs - Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
September 17 Cubs - Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks

