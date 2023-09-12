Tuesday's game that pits the New York Mets (65-78) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-7) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 46.8%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 36 times in 77 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (673 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule