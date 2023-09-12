The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 61 walks and 74 RBI (143 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.356/.484 so far this season.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cubs Sep. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has collected 134 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.329/.463 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Sep. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.