Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 61 walks and 74 RBI (143 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.356/.484 so far this season.
- Marte has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has collected 134 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.329/.463 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
