The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 43 walks.

In 49.2% of his 120 games this season, Peterson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Peterson has an RBI in 22 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .222 AVG .167 .323 OBP .250 .407 SLG .167 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings