Jace Peterson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 43 walks.
- In 49.2% of his 120 games this season, Peterson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Peterson has an RBI in 22 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.167
|.323
|OBP
|.250
|.407
|SLG
|.167
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.