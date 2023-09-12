Jose Herrera returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has had a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).

In 39 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .182 AVG .250 .237 OBP .370 .200 SLG .341 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 17/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

