Jose Herrera vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Herrera returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Mets
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.
- Herrera has had a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
- In 39 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Jace Peterson
- Click Here for Seby Zavala
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.182
|AVG
|.250
|.237
|OBP
|.370
|.200
|SLG
|.341
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|17/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Butto (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.