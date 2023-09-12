Jose Herrera returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.
  • Herrera has had a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
  • In 39 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.182 AVG .250
.237 OBP .370
.200 SLG .341
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
17/4 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Butto (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
