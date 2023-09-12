On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 97 of 134 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

Looking at the 134 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (15.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 47 games this year (35.1%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 64 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .301 AVG .254 .378 OBP .336 .498 SLG .470 27 XBH 28 9 HR 13 30 RBI 44 44/30 K/BB 53/31 3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings