Seby Zavala vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.276 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .174 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Zavala has had a hit in 21 of 60 games this season (35.0%), including multiple hits seven times (11.7%).
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has driven home a run in 11 games this year (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.171
|AVG
|.143
|.234
|OBP
|.186
|.186
|SLG
|.396
|1
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|7
|3
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|42/4
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
