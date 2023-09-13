Diamondbacks vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (66-78) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi will answer the bell for the Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won 38, or 62.3%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Arizona has won 19 of its 30 games, or 63.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 677 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Cubs
|W 1-0
|Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
|September 9
|@ Cubs
|W 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
|September 10
|@ Cubs
|L 5-2
|Joe Mantiply vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 11
|@ Mets
|W 4-3
|Zach Davies vs José Quintana
|September 12
|@ Mets
|L 7-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
|September 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|-
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Harrison
