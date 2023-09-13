Wednesday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (66-78) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi will answer the bell for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 38, or 62.3%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Arizona has won 19 of its 30 games, or 63.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 677 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).

Diamondbacks Schedule