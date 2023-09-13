The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will take on the New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 157 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (677 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.331).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 15-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.

Gallen is trying to pick up his 19th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gallen will aim to go five or more innings for his 21st straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Harrison

