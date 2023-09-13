Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) will take on the New York Mets (66-78) at Citi Field on Wednesday, September 13 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 195 strikeouts, Zac Gallen will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-11 (winning 63.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Arizona has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (30.5%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 3-12 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.